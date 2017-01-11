Urban Hiking Is a Thing. Here's Where to Do It.

Washington, DC

Millions of tourists flock to DC every year to stroll the National Mall and gaze upon monuments to our nation’s great heritage. Don’t get trapped in the scores of visitors, take this three and a half mile urban trek west of 14th Street to see all of the nation’s monuments with room to breathe. Start at the Washington Monument with a quick view of the White House to the north, then head west to the National World War II Memorial. Find Constitution Gardens to the north by crossing the levee, then continue on to the Vietnam Veterans and Lincoln memorials. Head east and stand between the Reflecting Pool and Independence Avenue to find the DC War Memorial. Take the mile and a half loop around the Tidal Basin to see MLK Jr., FDR and Jefferson memorials. End your patriotic walk with a stop to see the thousands of tulips that have been planted every year since 1969 at the Floral Library.