The 11 Best Pool Parties in the US

7. Encore Beach Club

Where: Encore at Wynn Las Vegas

When: Thursday through Sunday, March through October

Why you should go: This is the party that convinced every other high school Facebook friend to become a club promoter -- i.e., this party changes lives. Venture into the three-tiered pools connected by walkways to get to one of the bars on either side, or reserve one of the floating lily pads and watch the action from the center of the storm. (The action usually involves the raised center platform with three poles many mistake as an invitation to put that Groupon pole dancing class to use.) The Encore is a big enough deal to have DJs like the Grammy-nominated Kaskade in residence for an entire year. We don't know who Kaskade is, but we do know a year is a long time.