Asia's Most Insane Rooftop Bars

If you've ever visited an Asian city, then there's a good chance you drank at a rooftop bar. Not only are Asia's metropolises built overwhelmingly vertical (so there are a lot of buildings on which to put bars), but it doesn't take long to realize that getting high (not like that) is one of the easiest ways to escape the crowds, traffic, and oppressive heat. With that in mind, we rounded up some of the best rooftop bars the continent has to offer.



Baba Nest

Phuket, Thailand

Located at the exclusive, upscale Sri Panwa resort, Baba Nest is a slice of a tropical paradise. The rooftop bar is on a platform nestled inside of an infinity pool and offers a 360-degree panorama of the turquoise Andaman Sea. Order Champagne, a Thai massage, and never leave, OK?