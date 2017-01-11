The Best Small Beach Towns on the West Coast

Encinitas, CA

Why it's so great: One of the few old-school Southern California surf spots that hasn't been absorbed by the sprawl of Los Angeles to the north and San Diego to the south -- or worse, turned into one giant gated community like Orange County's coastline -- Encinitas is still a kind of Holy Grail for hardcore surfers thanks to its Swami's Beach break (made famous by the Beach Boys). But you don't have to hit the waves to enjoy this laid-back, and relatively affordable, enclave: its century-old Downtown boasts charmingly retro attractions like the La Paloma Theatre and a slew of solid bars/restaurants serving everything from tacos and pizza, to exactly the kind of seafood you expect to eat on the ocean. Oh, and there are even two historical boat houses -- as in, houses built in the shape of boats -- flying pirate flags that you can (and should) check out.

Must-have food/drink: The best date spot in Encinitas, Solterra Winery & Kitchen, is an urban vino-ry pouring Rhone- and Italian-style varietals made with local grapes from Southern California and Baja Mexico; or if wine isn't your thing, try Bier Garden, which unlike your usual German-style beer hall, serves a creative array of cocktails alongside a strong selection of mostly San Diego beer.