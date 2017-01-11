Every Way to Geek Out Over 'Star Wars' at Disney

Does the impending release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens have your inner-Chewbacca tingling in anticipation? Are you eager to find some place, other than your parents’ basement, to live out your Star Wars fantasies in real life?

Good, because Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are both set to break ground next year on Star Wars-themed lands. And even though that may seem far, far away, Disney’s celebrating Episode VII now by giving guests a taste of their new intergalactic experiences. Here’s how to get your Star Wars fix without ever leaving the galaxy. Or Florida.

