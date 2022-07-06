8 Ways to Give Your Next Date Big Summer Energy

Maybe it’s the warmer temperatures, maybe it’s the cropped t-shirts — there is something about summer that is just ripe for romance. So, why not harness that energy when matching this season and lean into some fun, summertime vibes? Be it at a barbecue, on the trails, or (fingers crossed) on a boat, there are plenty of ways to take your dates outdoors to soak up every bit of summer sunshine, and we outlined a few of our favorites below.

Go hard on the trails

A great way to connect with a new partner is to set a goal together — and absolutely crush it. For those who love the outdoors and breaking a sweat, tackling a moderate to difficult trail together will bring you both closer, not to mention help you both cross off a summer bucket list item. Along the way, you’ll also get a glimpse of how they respond under pressure, as well as how you both communicate. Plus, who doesn’t love spending time together in nature?

Host a barbecue for two

When you hear “barbecue” you usually think of a group of friends, beers in hand in the backyard, and a big commitment for a new fling — which is why we’re big advocates for making grilling a more intimate experience, especially for those who love to cook. Start the date at the grocery store or farmers market and pick up peak summer produce together (zucchini and summer squash are great on the grill, as are mushrooms, asparagus, and even peaches), then plan out a meal around whatever you find. Once you get in the backyard, pour a summer-y cocktail (or homemade iced tea, if you’re abstaining) and get cooking together.

Catch a music festival

For a second or third date, seeing live music together will be way more interesting than heading to a movie theater, especially if you both enjoy the headliner. Catch some sunshine, don some neon, and talk about your favorite songs in between sets. This doesn’t have to be an expensive night out, either: Bumble has partnered with Live Nation to give away a limited number of tickets to shows in cities across the country this summer, from BANKS, to Frank Turner, even Dashboard Confessional (for those elder millennials looking to reminisce). If you win, you’ll not only get access to the concert, but also to an exclusive Bumble IRL Lounge to take in the show with other Bumble community members in your city. You can also link your Spotify to your Bumble profile so that potential matches can see if you two are dancing to the same beats.

Study astrology under the stars

Stargazing is peak summer romance, and while you could just lay out on a blanket in the back yard or head up to your roof, we suggest making things a little more interesting. Find a dark sky park or observatory near you, research what’s actually going on with the stars, and bring along a telescope to really make the most of the experience. Then, if you or your date is into astrology, pull your birth charts and compare what you find. Reading a birth chart can help you learn a bit more about your date for sure, but yourself too, and you can share a laugh over any aspects that feel inaccurate (or far too accurate for that matter).

Have an ultra-fancy picnic

Sure, you could pack some sandwiches in a cooler for the beach or park, but elevating a picnic is sure to impress your date. iMake a day-date feel extra special by investing in a few elevated essentials, like acrylic glasses and plates, or a pretty parasol for extra shade. Finger foods are still easiest for eating outside, but you can pack elevated options like a charcuterie board, fresh fruit, or even DIY tacos. For dessert, you’ll most certainly want to indulge in an ice cream cone — so grab one from the nearest truck to end the afternoon.

Take movie night outside

Before you fall into the “let’s just binge a series together” routine, try to set some intention around your streaming by taking movie night outside. Set up a projector, make popcorn, and lay out some blankets and pillows to get comfy outside. (Bug spray is a must, too.) If you’re back yard-less, plenty of cities offer outdoor movie nights at parks throughout the summer, and for those with cars, who can resist a vintage drive-in? Both options are way more unique than the traditional “dinner and movie” move, too.

Get on the water

We won’t name names, but there is one Thrillist staffer who always adds “looking for a boat” to her Bumble profile when she’s on vacation — and can you blame her? Not only does it give her the chance to get out on the water, but navigating together can be a great test of compatibility, and it allows her to meet locals when she travels. Even if you (or your date) don’t have a watercraft of your own, kayaking, canoeing, or paddle boarding are all great date activities for those who like to get outdoors. (Especially because you’ll want to leave your phone back on the shore!)

When all else fails, opt for outdoor seating

“Grabbing a drink” may be low-lift, but it is an easy way to get to know someone, so for a first date or a Tuesday, you can always lean into a classic. But, while the weather is still gorgeous, we recommend taking these outdoors whenever you can. And, if you’re just looking to meet new people IRL, Bumble is hosting dozens of happy hours across the country this summer — with plenty in the sunshine.