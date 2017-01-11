The Best Things About Every Northwest State

Wyoming

1. Taco John's

Forget about Taco Bell, Wyoming is the home of Taco John's. It's spread to more than 25 states at this point, but this so-called "West Mex" joint originated in Cheyenne. Just be sure to order the potato oles -- they're little potato nuggets you can eat as a side or in a burrito. Sure, they might seem like tater tots, but Wyomingites will assure you that they're a totally much better thing.



2. Yellowstone... again

I know we've already mentioned Yellowstone, but it spans Wyoming too. And the Wyoming portion has some particularly unique features, including the Grand Prismatic Spring. The third-largest hot spring in the world, its waters create a strange prism of light that reflects in the colors of the rainbow. And while we're talking being one with nature, let's not forget Jackson Hole.



3. No traffic

Or lines. Or waiting of any kind, really. Wyoming is extremely spread out and boasts the second-lowest population density in the US. It's one of those places where all the neighbors know each other (even though they live a million miles apart), they're pretty universally friendly, there's no pollution, and crime is almost nonexistent.



4. Cowboys

Wyoming is one of the few places where the Old West lifestyle still exists. This is due to the fact that farming and cattle ranching are so prevalent, and that, well -- people just don't want to give it up. Let's just say that it remains a boots-and-hat kind of place.



5. Jackson Pollock

You wouldn't think that a revolutionary modernist painter would spring from a conservative place like Wyoming, but you'd be wrong. He was raised in a town with the unlikely name of Cody, where you can find the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. So there's a strange jump -- a world-changing artist who hailed from a town that is dedicated to retaining its Old West sensibilities.