The 5 Best Things About Each Midwestern State

2. Barbecue: Low-hanging fruit, we know, but KC’s smoky-sweet style of ‘cue is pretty much the template for what passes as America’s default brand of barbecue goodness. Best to get it from the source, right?

3. Baseball: Love ‘em of hate ‘em, the followers of the Royals and the Cardinals are the very definition of fandom for small-market American sports franchises. That is, they show up, cheer like crazy, and drink enough overpriced beer to keep things interesting on the off chance that the home team is in the crapper. Speaking of macro brew...

4. The invention of American lager: Let’s take a moment to pay our respects to the macrobrew powerhouse that is St. Louis’ Anheuser-Busch. The company created the beers that fueled everything from your tailgate parties to bonding experiences with generations of your family that wouldn’t otherwise be able to stand each other without a few Buds. But, more importantly, AB changed America by being the first stateside beer to get pasteurized, allowing it to be transported everywhere and changing the entire game. That all started in St. Louis, and gives us a reason besides weird pizza and brain sandwiches to celebrate.