The Best (and Worst) Times to Drive This Christmas

The best times to drive:

Friday, December 25th

Also known as Christmas. Look, what do you really have to do after you eat breakfast and open presents anyway? Waze reports the 25th to be -- much like it is with air travel -- one of the lightest traffic days of the year.



Monday, December 28th

Light traffic in the morning with a slow buildup all day.



Other times to note:

Time you're most likely to get into an accident: Wednesday the 23rd. Last year, Waze users reported 19.78% more accidents on the 23rd, more than any other holiday travel day.

When the cops will be out: Sunday the 27th, when 32.69% more police are reported on the roads. And despite the fact that Monday is a great day to drive home, it also sees the second-most increase in cops, at 15.8%.