The Biggest Mistakes You Can Make Traveling in Europe

Bringing a suitcase that you can’t carry

Cobblestones and giant suitcases don’t get along. Just because you can check it on the plane, does not mean that it will comfortably roll down the aisle of a train or that you will want to carry it up the uneven, steep hill to your hotel. Leave the refrigerator-sized behemoth at home and stick to smaller rolling carry-on cases.



Traveling without a suitcase or bag that fits the strict limits of budget airlines

Often, the cheapest, fastest way to jump from city to city is to fly one of Europe’s popular budget airlines (easyJet, Ryanair, Vueling, airberlin, Norwegian Air, to name a few). But they’ll look for every possible extra centimeter and kilogram (the metric system!) to charge you hefty fees. Check the airlines’ websites for specific size and weight restrictions before you fly and don’t try to fudge it. If possible, consider picking up an inexpensive scale before you go. Also, here are a handful of online booking sites that specialize in European budget airlines: Skyscanner, momondo, and CheapOair.

