The Cheapest Last-Minute Spring Break Destinations

They also found that Monday to Wednesday departures are up to 25% cheaper than those on Thursday to Saturday. While Friday is the most expensive day to travel. Also, if you wait until under two weeks to book, the price of your ticket could increase by up to 33%. Although considering we’re talking about a trip in the next month, not sure how helpful that number is.

Other than that, it’s anybody’s guess. Best to pack your bags, check the fares daily, and keep dreaming of the beaches (and beach bars) you'll hit when you finally escape the snow and/or that biology midterm.

