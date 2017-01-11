These Cities Have the Highest Rents Across the US

Bad news: living in a major city is still way more expensive than living in Interior, SD. That doesn't mean it's totally impossible, but you're not going to be living in San Francisco unless you're making serious bank.

For its July 2015 National Rent Report, Zumper pulled US rent data to show the highest median rents in major cities across the country. SF landed in the top spot, with a median rent of $3,500 for 1-bedrooms, and $4800 for 2-bedrooms -- it beat out every NYC borough, so... congrats, guys? New York was in second with $3,100 for 1-bedrooms and $3,600 for 2-bedrooms. Boston came in third, with $2,230/$2,600 prices.