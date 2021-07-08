We're Out Here 14 of the Coolest Queer-Friendly Hotels in the US These spots will make you feel welcome and safe — and an endless supply of rosé doesn’t hurt, either.

Getty Images

When it’s time to map out your next trip, obviously you want to find a hotel where you’ll feel not only safe, but celebrated. Across the country, numerous hotel chains and independent brands go out of their way to show support for the LGBTQ community, from commissioning queer artists and throwing rooftop Pride parties to donating funds to non-profits and painting rainbow murals. While it's gotten much easier to sift through the fray and find hotels that are explicitly queer-friendly, or even downright queer-centric—it's still a chore to choose. Here, we've done all the hard work for you so all you have to do is book your stay and get your vacay on.

Follow the rainbow to this hotel in Tucson, Arizona Considering this destination’s lack of rain and eternal sunshine, rainbows are a rare sight in Tucson but the Hotel McCoy makes up for it. Billed as a mid-century modern “art hotel,” this low-key hideaway on the city’s quieter west side is a peaceful hideaway for travelers from all walks of life — including the kinds of walks involving high heels and feather boas. As you drive in to this retrofitted motel, you’re greeted by a huge rainbow mural under the phrase, “Tucson Is Magic” (and the rainbow art doesn’t stop there). It’s a recurring kaleidoscopic theme on murals and in art-filled rooms, which feature local Tucson artists including queer artists like Trevor Mock and LGBTQ activist Valyntina Grenier. “The idea of Hotel McCoy was innovated on the idea that inclusion shouldn’t feel isolating,” says executive director Nicole Dahl. After traveling there, we think you’ll agree.

Get quirky in Richmond, Virginia With its pink color scheme and heartwarming touches like “Virginia Is For Lovers” merch and coffee cups with the words “Fuel the Love” on the side, it’s no wonder Quirk Hotel is all about the Pride vibes. The vibrant boutique property looks like something out of a twee Wes Anderson movie, providing an immediate sense of comfort and a welcome dash of whimsy. The hotel is also always super involved with Virginia Pride—pre-pandemic, Quirk became known for its rosé spritz-fueled Pride parties at Q Rooftop Bar, and the hotel also offers Pride-themed amenities for guests, as well as LGBTQ Pride Packages and discounts during Virginia Pride Month in September.

Scratch your itch to dance in New Orleans, Louisiana Known for its raucous Mardi Gras parties, vibrant gay bars, and riotous drag shows (to say nothing of the judgement-free, devil-may-care shenanigans in the French Quarter), New Orleans has emerged as one of the foremost queer-friendly travel destinations in the US. And of the numerous hotels in town catering to LGBTQ clientele, the Bourbon Orleans Hotel reigns supreme. Centrally located in the French Quarter, this historic, party-ready property boasts a tranquil courtyard, outdoor pool, and surprisingly affordable rates. It’s also part of the New Orleans Hotel Collection, a locally owned group of boutique hotels that specifically caters to LGBTQ travelers. Fun fact: The hotel is also home to Napoleon’s Itch, a gay bar and nightclub known for its mojitos and martinis.

Pamper and party on South Beach in Miami, Florida W Hotels are always a gay go-to in any city, given that they're owned by Marriott International, one of the most vocally LGBTQ-friendly hotel brands in the US (with a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index to prove it), but their Miami locations are particularly spectacular. Considering the swanky brand tends to skew towards a younger demographic, the South Beach outpost is the perfect getaway for those looking to let loose for Miami Pride, chill on the beach, or stay up to the wee hours dancing at Twist . The hotel itself, right off the beach and surrounded by nightlife and shopping, exudes contemporary luxury and style with its sleek design, ambient music, picture-perfect pool, and the “Champagne trolley” service at its see-and-be-seen restaurant, Mr Chow. It’s the perfect place to pamper and party in one of America’s liveliest—and most gay-friendly—cities.

Have the perfect elopement in Atlanta, Georgia Housed in a historic building in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood, the Hotel Clermont is a property steeped in history and pride, preserving its past while celebrating a progressive future. The hotel was originally built as an apartment building before falling into disarray, and mostly known for its basement strip club, the Clermont Lounge. The subterranean haunt still exists, rife with character and saucy fun, while the rest of the property has undergone a serious makeover, including adding a terrazzo staircase, a rooftop bar, a snazzy French-inflected restaurant, and an entryway gussied up with Georgia pink marble. At the heart of it all is a whole lot of love. The rejuvenated boutique spells the words “Love is Love” on its marquis sign above the front door, and in 2019, the hotel offered an “Easy Elopement” package for gay couples, hosting wedding ceremonies on the roof. Pride shirts and Pride cocktails are also a common occurrence.

Find pride at a Poconos resort in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania Rainbow Mountain Resort is one place where rainbow flags fly year-round. Tucked away in a pastoral Poconos town, the out-and-proud abode is specifically designed with LGBTQ travelers in mind. Aside from the flags throughout the 30-year-old property, the hotel also hosts various queer-centric events and parties, like drag karaoke and Pride on the Mountain, and the dance club is always a vibe. The homey resort is divvied into different houses and cabins scattered across the property, including a giant glamping tent called Rainbow Camp, along with a huge pool and hot tub. On a particularly heartwarming note, the hotel debuted its Rainbow Community Care program, where they donate 15 room nights each month in support of charities fighting for LGBTQ rights and visibility.

Discover an artsy retreat with a side of pride in Bentonville, Arkansas When seeking out a cool queer-friendly hotel, a good rule of thumb is to follow the local artists. Be it a metropolis or a mid-size Midwestern city, any hotel that emphasizes and celebrates local art clearly has its head on its shoulders. It’s a sentiment on full display at the 21c Museum Hotel properties — which originated in Louisville in 2006 and gradually expanded to other modest cities like Durham, Oklahoma City, and Cincinnati — where the hotels house rotating art galleries. Preservation is another tenet for the brand, as founders Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson seek out historic buildings in need of a little salvation. These altruistic notions are the kind of connectivity that signals a sense of respite for LGBTQ travelers. It’s especially important in a place like Arkansas, where the 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville perfectly exemplifies this by whipping up Pride cocktails and donating to NWA Equality, a non-profit that not only hosts Northwest Arkansas Pride, but provides resources, programming, and advocacy to support the LGBTQ community of Northwest Arkansas.

Check out the hotel that serves up American history with a side of altruism in Washington, DC Kimpton is another one of the most LGBTQ-friendly hotel chains in the US, scoring a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and partnering with the Trevor Project. As a queer traveler, these are the kinds of places that provide comforts of all kinds, be it warm oak decor, a boozy nightcap, or simply the warmth of feeling supported and seen. From Nashville and Milwaukee to New Orleans and Seattle, these happening havens can be found across the US, but if you’re looking for something extra unique—and particularly jaw-dropping—for your next queer-friendly getaway, look at Washington, DC's Hotel Monaco. A favorite for its uber-historic past as the Blodgett’s Hotel in 1795 and subsequently the first post office building in town, the stunning property is as esteemed for its rich history as it is its inclusive atmosphere.

Sleep in a palace fit for a queer queen in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida Any hotel housed in a lavish, historic building known as the Pink Palace is bound to be at least a little gay. Indeed, the decadent Don CeSar on Florida’s St. Pete Beach looks like a hotel fit for a queer queen. With architecture designed to resemble a literal Mediterranean castle, it’s a favorite getaway for folks attending St. Pete Pride, or those looking to get married (the hotel has hosted numerous LGBTQ weddings). Tucked just far enough away from downtown St. Petersburg, you get the best of both worlds: intimate solace on a sugar-white beach with enough restaurants and on-site luxuries to keep you pampered, while still being just 15 minutes from shopping, art, and gay bars & clubs aplenty.

Stay at this haunt as sweet as honey in Portland, Oregon In a city that’s so progressive it’s almost cliche, Hotel Lucia provides a peaceful haven in the heart of Portland’s bustling downtown. The boutique resort which is housed in a century-old building listed on the National Register of Historic Places — looks vintage on the outside, while skewing chic and swanky on the inside. It’s part of the Provenance Hotels group, which actively participates in LGBTQ charities and events, and has earned renown for its support of local artists and artisans. At Hotel Lucia, you can purchase locally made honey or sneakers and marvel at one of the largest black-and-white photography collections in the country, courtesy of Oregon photographer David Hume Kennerly.

Drink rosé all gay at this oasis in Palm Springs, California Another member of the queer-friendly Provenance Hotels group is the Villa Royale , a desert oasis in queer-adored Palm Springs. This women-owned stunner is pure Palm Springs vibes, with soaring palm trees, a shimmering pool, terra cotta roofs, fire pits, and rosé all day at the intimate Del Rey bar (literally, the hotel offers a Rosé All Day package that gifts you with chilled rosé in a poolside cabana). If all that weren’t alluring enough, the hotel is famously close to the Dinah Shore Weekend, a lesbian music festival known for its dance-along performances and spirited after-parties.

Lounge in the lap of Luxor -y on Nevada's Las Vegas Strip A traveling queen deserves accommodations fit for a king. When it comes to queer-friendly hotels in the US, few are as fittingly regal as the iconic , which is flanked by a Giza-sized pyramid that shimmers in the Las Vegas sun like a diamond in the rough. It's one of the star properties for MGM Resorts, which was the first hotel company in town to start catering specifically to queer audiences, and has served as the presenting sponsor of Las Vegas’ PRIDE Parade. Luxor, in particular, was the first local resort to host an LGBTQ pool party, and it’s served as the host hotel for Gay Days Las Vegas. Luxor Las Vegas , which is

Keep it cool and queer in Austin, Texas In Austin, Liz Lambert has become something of a lesbian icon and powerhouse businesswoman, and her bread and butter is boutique hotels. Of the several properties owned by Lambert throughout Texas, the Hotel San José is a particularly funky fixture with an undeniable cool factor and an emphasis on art and music. In true Austin fashion, the vibe is chill and unpretentious, with a courtyard pool, frosé, and DJ sets, along with a shop slinging local wares (don’t sleep on the rainbow kimono robe). The hotel’s on-site cafe, Jo’s, is beloved by locals and travelers alike, not just for its breakfast tacos, but for its always-queer-friendly community events.

Walk the pink carpet in San Luis Obispo, California Any hotel that shares a name with the Material Girl is sure to be a hit with the gays, especially considering this historic landmark is just as eccentric and iconic as the singer. To describe the Madonna Inn as “unique” would be a wild understatement. Each of the 110 rooms is distinctly designed, with unconventional furnishings that run the gamut from giant flowers and outdoor waterfalls to animal prints, pink carpet, green brick walls, and omnipresent Christmas baubles. The whole hillside property on the Pacific Coast Highway looks part Liberace, part Alice in Wonderland — so naturally perfect for any queer road trip. With a general motif that screams “Pride Party on the North Pole,” this comfy California inn provides an innate at-home feeling for gay travelers who appreciate a quirky vibe, whether you’re sipping raspberry gimlets under a stained glass window in the Silver Bar Cocktail Lounge, relaxing under a pink umbrella by the pool, or working up a sweat on the hot-pink tennis court.

Matt Kirouac is a travel writer with a passion for national parks, Disney, and food. He's the co-founder and co-host of Hello Ranger, a national parks community blog, podcast, and app. Follow him on IG @matt_kirouac