The Coolest Stargazing Experiences You Can Have Across the US

Hear ye, hear ye, city dwellers: It’s summer, which means the time has come to get the heck out of town and into the wild. Tramping through national parks, hitting the beach (or lake, or river, we don’t discriminate), or taking a crack at heartier adventures like road tripping and car camping all do some good for the soul. There’s nothing quite like ending a long day beneath an expanse of stars—an opportunity that urbanites don’t often get.

Along with things like star walks and hitting our country’s great

Dark Sky Parks