The Coolest Towns You’ve Never Heard Of (That You Should Visit Right Now)

Baker City, Oregon

When people think of Oregon and Washington, they seem to forget that the eastern half of the states are basically as far opposite as you can get from their lush, green, rainy coastlines. Baker City has the Elkhorn Mountains to the west and Eagle Cap Wilderness to the east, meaning there are miles of hiking trails, plus lakes and mountain rivers. It’s also one of the best starting points for the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway, a more than 200-mile-long iconic road. Also check out The Lone Pine Café for breakfast, lunch and local music at night (after you've sourced dinner elsewhere).

What to do: To feel like a true pioneer badass, go gold panning in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Just be sure to avoid the more than 1,500 areas already claimed by others. You can spot ‘em by looking for paperwork in a jar nailed to a tree.