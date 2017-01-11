The Craziest Party Hostels in the World

Sex. Drugs. Booze. The travel trail has it all, especially if you’re crashing in a hostel. It’s always someone’s first or last day, and that means there’s always an excuse to party.

I’ve been traveling for over a decade and have stayed in hundreds of hostels around the world (here is how to pick a solid one, btw). And yes, there are plenty of “good” party hostels out there. But party-minded travelers cluster together for a reason and, over time, certain hostels develop a (well-deserved) reputation for debauchery. These are 11 of the most bacchanalian: