The Creepiest Tourist Attractions in the World

Karosta Prison

Liepaja, Latvia

If you’ve ever wondered whether Orange Is the New Black is accurate, then here’s your chance! This former Nazi (then Soviet) military prison is now a “boutique hotel” where guests can pay to be treated like inmates. Besides being under 24-hour surveillance and verbally abused by guards, you can also look forward to being properly haunted -- apparently, cell doors open and light bulbs come unscrewed on their own and without provocation.



Plastinarium

Guben, Germany

The Plastinarium is where all the corpses for the controversial Body Worlds exhibitions are prepped and infused with plastic for display. What makes Dr. Death’s workshop especially weird, though, is that you can buy silicon slices of human heads and full bodies there (for thousands of dollars, of course).