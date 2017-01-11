Everything You Need to Know to Vacation Alone

It used to be that traveling alone made people (read: your parents) worry, and say things like, "But he seemed so popular in school. I mean, he has friends. We don't understand." Yes, the idea of using vacation time to spend a week by yourself on the beach in Sarasota was considered an odd life decision (to be honest, that may still be the case with Sarasota, but not in general).

No, thankfully, times have changed, and as many as 24% of travelers today are taking solo vacations. But what's driving so many folks to hit the road on their own? Good question. If we had to speculate, it's because the Holy Grail of travel is freedom, isn’t it? Maybe you don’t want to go to the Louvre, or stand in line with your significant other to ride the London Eye. Maybe you want to shop for a pair of wooden clogs. And drink Grolsch. On your own schedule. (And if so, you should absolutely read this spirited defense of vacationing alone, it's strong.)