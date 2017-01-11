The Dos and Don'ts of Visiting Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Do: Prepare yourself -- and your stomach -- for one of the coolest dark rides around

People are obsessed with the Forbidden Journey ride because it's a total-game changer. (Seriously, it's so innovative that it won the Golden Ticket award for Best Dark Ride FIVE years in a row.) All you need to know before you slap on those Quidditch goggles is that some portions are kind of scary, some portions are in 3D (which is new to this park!), and yes, you may feel a little queasy afterwards, but you’ll be fine. If Harry Potter could survive that final battle against Voldemort, surely you can make it through this, no?



Don't: Wait until later to ride Forbidden Journey again

Because one time isn't going to be enough, plan on taking another spin. If you are traveling with children in tow, unfortunately, that means hopping back in the general line and waiting it out... again. But, if you're rolling with a group of friends or anyone old enough to not need a babysitter, skip the main queue this time and board the "single rider" line instead. It’ll move much faster, you’ll still get to re-examine the coolest areas of the queue (like the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom), and -- since you're wearing goggles inside a partitioned chair the entire time anyway -- you won't miss out on any bonding experiences.

