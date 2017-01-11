The First Thing Anthony Bourdain Does When He's in a New City

Anthony Bourdain has revealed the first thing he does upon arriving in a city he's never visited, and it's as Anthony Bourdain as anything he does.

In an extensive profile published in the new issue of Men's Journal, the often outspoken celebrity chef and wandering eater of "Parts Unknown" said his first order of operation when visiting a new place is hitting up one of its most authentic cultural spaces: its main food market.

"You see what's for sale, you see what's in season, you see the fundamental color palette of a cuisine," Bourdain said in the story, which is worth a read. "You really get a sense of what a culture loves most dear." You know, the opposite of hitting the hotel bar or any chain restaurant you'd consider a creature comfort.