The Friendliest Cities in the US

People are generally pretty awful to strangers, and tourists tend to get the worst of it (particularly when selfie sticks are involved). But not everywhere in the US is going to greet you with death stares and silence. There's at least, like, 10 cities that'll show you some form of decency and respect.

Condé Nast Traveler ranked said 10 cities -- the friendliest in the US -- based on readers' ratings. As to be expected, readers felt the most welcome when traveling in the South or the West (the East Coast remains forever bitchy). Park City, UT comes in at no. 1, and honestly, we can see why -- just look at how welcome these smiling celebrities seem! Plus, how unpleasant can you be when all you do all day is go dog sledding (that's what happens in Park City, right?). In at no. 2 is the always peachy Savannah, GA, and at no. 3 is Charleston, SC, which is also conveniently the country's most charming city.