Travel

Yep, That's a Goldfish Swimming With Your Sashimi in a Tiki Speakeasy

By Published On 01/18/2017 By Published On 01/18/2017
More From DestiNATION San Diego

related

The Ultimate San Diego Travel Guide

related

The Coolest Retro Party in San Diego -- And You're Invited

related

Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book

related

The Essential San Diego Bars Every Visitor Should Check Out

Trending

related

McDonald's Is Finally Unleashing Its New Big Mac Sizes Nationwide

related

Why You Absolutely Need to Take a Trip Down to Tijuana, Mexico

related

This LA 'Hood Should Be Your Weekend Destination

related

11 Foods and Drinks You Absolutely Have to Try When Visiting San Diego

If you're even thinking of being in San Diego, check out the rest of our DestiNATION: San Diego guide. It's stacked with expert advice from locals on what to eat, where to drink, and what to do.

S ince opening in 2016, The Grass Skirt, a faux-Polynesian temple to all things tropical, has become an instant Tiki destination in San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood. The menu offers a long list of proprietary Tiki drinks in custom mugs along with gussied-up versions of old favorites: They'll whip you up a piña colada -- with much better rum than you're used to -- in no time flat. The joint is decked out with live fire, a volcano entrance, and towering Tiki statues, but its greatest advance has been to push Tiki kitsch past the mere pu-pu platter. Enter: the Tuna Ribbon Poke Fishbowl.

A take on sashimi, SoCal-style, the Tuna Ribbon Poke Fishbowl consists of thin, long slices of fresh and local bigeye tuna heaped upon smashed avocado. The pile is adorned with chili oil, radishes, chives, and kaffir soy and meant to be scarfed down with chopsticks. Adding to the fun? It's served on top of a fishbowl, complete with a live goldfish who keeps you company throughout your meal. To find out more about this meta raw-and-live fish poke bowl, check out the video above. -- Jackie Bryant

Sign up here for our daily San Diego email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

1. The Grass Skirt & Good Time Poke 910 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109 (Pacific Beach)

This two-in-one Pacific Beach spot consists of a grab-and-go poke joint (Good Time Poke) and a tiki-themed speakeasy (The Grass Skirt). Good Time Poke is the daytime spot of the two, serving traditional and not-so-traditional riffs on the classic Hawaiian raw fish salad. Enjoy a signature bowl and pork belly steamed buns, or create your own poke… and still get the pork belly steamed buns. A pair of double doors at the back of Good Time Poke leads to The Grass Skirt, where quintessential Tiki drinks are made with high-quality rum, and an Asian-and-Hawaiian-inflected food menu features small plates like kimchee fried rice, shrimp yakisoba, and drunken noodles. There's poke here too, but it's a bit more meta than what's served at the fronting cafe. Exhibit A: the Tuna Ribbon Poke Fishbowl served atop a fishbowl, complete with live goldfish. Raw fish, live fish, we'll take it.

Other Stuff You'll Like In DestiNATION San Diego

related

READ MORE
Why No One Should Underestimate San Diego
Destination San Diego

related

READ MORE
12 Ways to Enjoy San Diego's Perfect Weather (That Aren't a Beach)
Destination San Diego

related

READ MORE
Why You Absolutely Need to Take a Trip Down to Tijuana, Mexico
Destination San Diego

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like