The State With the Worst Winters Is Also the Most Fun Place to Be This January

New Yorkers complain about snow as if they were the only ones in the country that get any. In Texas a patch of ice is the day’s top news, and a few hours of rainfall in LA result in the whole city shutting down. Up north, Americans grow up hardier. They do not fear the winter. The winter makes them strong.
Minnesota suffers the most miserable godforsaken winters in the United States. That is fact. And yet, respectably, its population of Midwestern nice optimists don’t just suck it up -- they throw a huge-ass party. The annual Great Northern Festival is a 10-day spectacle of wintery goodness that takes place in Minneapolis and St. Paul, attended by upwards of 250,000 souls who brave, nay, relish the below-freezing temperatures.
This year the action takes place between January 24 and February 3, and by action we mean ice-carving contests, cross-country ski races, the US Pond Hockey Championships, a giant snow slide, a silent disco, a snow plow competition, a casino night, ice bars, ice palaces, fire dancers, live music, food trucks, beer festivals, enchanted forests, art installations, a puzzle contest, and a cat show. Also skijoring, which is a Scandinavian craft beer that Minnesotans drink to become tall. Nah I made that up, it’s getting pulled along on skis by dogs.
Perhaps the best bit is you can actually enter a lot of the competitions yourself, like the skijoring races. There are cross-country ski races for all ages and abilities -- there are 5Ks, 10Ks, and half-marathons if you’re weird. Other original programming you won’t want to miss includes FrogFest on January 26 -- finally you will understand the deeply mysterious sport of curling -- and the Surly Winter Concert on January 30. The Great Northern is technically an umbrella event for three overlapping festivals by three founding partners, each of those with their own events, which is why there’s just so very much going on. Read on for more details about the events.
“Come out and explore,” says Great Northern Executive Director Cat Beltmann. “Winter is Minnesota at its best.” The schedule is still filling up every day, so we’ll be updating this with new events and activities as they come. There’s also plenty of non-festival related things to do in the Twin Cities this winter, so quit whining about the weather and go conquer the cold.
Saint Paul Winter Carnival
January 24 - February 2
Kellogg Park
For 2019, the Winter Carnival is moving into Kellogg Park. Festivities really get going with the Grand Day Parade on January 26. Fan favorites include the puzzle contest (which you can enter!) and the Vulcan Snow Park, which includes a Polar Plunge, snow sculpting contests (enter ’em!), and the aforementioned giant snow slide. 2019 will see a lot more outdoor concerts added to the programming, plus you can look forward to a beer garden with live music. Organizers are also partnering with Red Bull to bring some of the world’s top extreme sports athletes into town.
City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival
January 31 - February 3
Theodore Wirth Regional Park
Here you’ll find cross-country skiing, food trucks, a beer garden, and a tournament for a Swedish lawn game called kubb (assemble your team!). Skijoring events are February 1 and 2, and then comes the undisputed highlight of the festival: the Luminary Loppet, when festival attendees (you) walk (or ski, or snowshoe) around the frozen Lake of the Isles, which has been covered in luminaries. As you walk, you’ll come across fire dancers, hot chocolate, live music, an enchanted forest, an ice pyramid, and a series of totally pun-derful ice structures (Ice-Cropolis, Ice-Henge, Ice-ster Island). And, for those of you who’ve attained the appropriate age, a free beer. You gotta register to get your own glow stick, and registration is capped so get in on that early.
US Pond Ice Hockey Championships
January 24 - 26
Lake Nokomis
There is no finer outdoor hockey tournament in the country than this annual event on Lake Nokomis. And if you think watching hockey does not sound as wild as some of the other activities available to you at the Great Northern, then you really gotta watch this:
