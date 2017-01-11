The 36-Hour Guide to a Perfect Mammoth Lakes Visit

If your heels won’t be pinned down, then Mammoth Lakes’ many cross-country ski trails range from a fun couple of miles to a mighty 14. Whew! Feel the calories! You'll earn your hot chocolate tonight.

Lunchtime!

We know you got in early, but hold off your appetite and take a late lunch; everyone else will abandon the slopes to hit the lodge, leaving you to enjoy the extra elbow room. When the hills fill up again, that's your cue to get your well-deserved midday meal.

The appropriately named Delicious Kitchen is known for its massive, meaty sandwiches. Tip: make your lunch sweet and smoky with the burnt ends sandwich.