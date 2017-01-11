The Happiest State in America Is... Utah?!

That's right: the home of LDS, sister wives, and that one Matthew Lillard movie is officially the happiest state in the Union, according to a new report released by the eminent scholars over at WalletHub.

How exactly do you measure a state's happiness? WalletHub took a three-pronged approach, examining each state's performance in the areas of Emotional and Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community, Environment, & Recreational Activities. These areas were further broken down with weighted metrics, ranging from life expectancy and commute time to divorce rate and emotional health.