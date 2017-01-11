The Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in Every State

Any time the mercury level jumps into Freddie-esque heights, it can seem like it's the hottest day ever. But it's not, because the hottest day ever happened in 1936... at least if you live in Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania.
To give ourselves a nice pat on the back for surviving another summer, we consulted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to find out the real hottest day on record in each state in the country (apologies to DC -- they didn't have that data, because IT'S NOT A STATE). Scroll down to find your state, and be thankful that it's not the summer of '36.
Midwest
Illinois
117°F
East St Louis Parks College, 1954
Indiana
116°F
Collegeville St Joseph County AP, 1934
Iowa
118°F
Keokuk No 2, 1934
Kansas
121°F
Fredonia, 1936
Michigan
112°F
Stanwood, 1936
Minnesota
115°F
Beardsley, 1917
Missouri
118°F
Union, 1954
Nebraska
118°F
Geneva, 1934
North Dakota
121°F
Steele 4N, 1936
Ohio
113°F
Gallipolis, 1934
South Dakota
120°F
Gann Valley 4NW, 1936
Wisconsin
114°F
Wisconsin Dells, 1936
Northeast
Connecticut
106°F
Torrington, 1916
Delaware
110°F
Millsboro, 1930
Maine
105°F
North Bridgton, 1911
Maryland
109°F
Boettcherville, 1898
Massachusetts
107°F
New Bedford, 1975
New Hampshire
106°F
Nashua 2 NNW, 1911
New Jersey
110°F
Runyon, 1936
New York
108°F
Troy, 1926
Pennsylvania
111°F
Phoenixville 1E, 1936
Rhode Island
104°F
Providence T F Green State AP, 1975
Vermont
107°F
Vernon, 1912
Southwest
Arizona
128°F
Lake Havasu City, 1994
Colorado
114°F
Las Animas, 1936
Nevada
125°F
Laughlin, 1994
New Mexico
122°F
Waste Isoltn Pilot Plt, 1994
Oklahoma
120°F
Poteau, 1936
Texas
120°F
Seymour 3NW, 1936
Utah
117°F
St George, 1995
Southeast
Alabama
112°F
Centreville, 1925
Arkansas
120°F
Ozark, 1936
Florida
109°F
Monticello 5 SE, 1931
Georgia
112°F
Louisville 1 E, 1952
Kentucky
114°F
Greensburg, 1930
Louisiana
114°F
Plain Dealing, 1936
Mississippi
115°F
Holly Springs 2 N, 1930
North Carolina
110°F
Fayetteville Regional AP Grannis Field, 1983
South Carolina
113°F
Columbia Univ of SC, 2012
Tennessee
113°F
Perryville, 1930
Virginia
110°F
Columbia 2SSE, 1900
West Virginia
112°F
Moorefield 1 SSE, 1930
West
Alaska
100°F
Fort Yukon, 1915
California
134°F
Greenland Ranch, 1913
Hawaii
100°F
Pahala 21, 1931
Idaho
118°F
Orofino, 1934
Montana
117°F
Glendive, 1893
Oregon
119°F
Prineville, 1898
Washington
118°F
Wahluke, 1928
Wyoming
115°F
Basin, 1983
