The Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in Every State

Published On 09/14/2015
Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Any time the mercury level jumps into Freddie-esque heights, it can seem like it's the hottest day ever. But it's not, because the hottest day ever happened in 1936... at least if you live in Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania.

To give ourselves a nice pat on the back for surviving another summer, we consulted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to find out the real hottest day on record in each state in the country (apologies to DC -- they didn't have that data, because IT'S NOT A STATE). Scroll down to find your state, and be thankful that it's not the summer of '36.

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Midwest

Illinois

117°F
East St Louis Parks College, 1954
 

Indiana

116°F
Collegeville St Joseph County AP, 1934
 

Iowa

118°F
Keokuk No 2, 1934
 

Kansas

121°F
Fredonia, 1936
 

Michigan

112°F
Stanwood, 1936
 

Minnesota

115°F
Beardsley, 1917
 

Missouri

118°F
Union, 1954 
 

Nebraska

118°F
Geneva, 1934
 

North Dakota

121°F
Steele 4N, 1936
 

Ohio

113°F
Gallipolis, 1934 
 

South Dakota

120°F
Gann Valley 4NW, 1936
 

Wisconsin

114°F
Wisconsin Dells, 1936

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Northeast

Connecticut

106°F
Torrington, 1916
 

Delaware

110°F
Millsboro, 1930
 

Maine

105°F
North Bridgton, 1911
 

Maryland

109°F
Boettcherville, 1898 
 

Massachusetts

107°F
New Bedford, 1975
 

New Hampshire

106°F
Nashua 2 NNW, 1911
 

New Jersey

110°F
Runyon, 1936
 

New York

108°F
Troy, 1926
 

Pennsylvania

111°F
Phoenixville 1E, 1936
 

Rhode Island

104°F
Providence T F Green State AP, 1975
 

Vermont

107°F
Vernon, 1912

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Southwest

Arizona

128°F
Lake Havasu City, 1994
 

Colorado

114°F
Las Animas, 1936
 

Nevada

125°F
Laughlin, 1994
 

New Mexico

122°F
Waste Isoltn Pilot Plt, 1994
 

Oklahoma

120°F
Poteau, 1936 
 

Texas

120°F
Seymour 3NW, 1936
 

Utah

117°F
St George, 1995 

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

Southeast

Alabama

112°F
Centreville, 1925
 

Arkansas

120°F
Ozark, 1936
 

Florida

109°F
Monticello 5 SE, 1931
 

Georgia

112°F
Louisville 1 E, 1952
 

Kentucky

114°F
Greensburg, 1930
 

Louisiana

114°F
Plain Dealing, 1936 
 

Mississippi

115°F
Holly Springs 2 N, 1930
 

North Carolina

110°F
Fayetteville Regional AP Grannis Field, 1983
 

South Carolina

113°F
Columbia Univ of SC, 2012
 

Tennessee

113°F
Perryville, 1930
 

Virginia

110°F
Columbia 2SSE, 1900
 

West Virginia

112°F
Moorefield 1 SSE, 1930

Jennifer Bui/Thrillist

West

Alaska

100°F
Fort Yukon, 1915
 

California

134°F
Greenland Ranch, 1913
 

Hawaii

100°F
Pahala 21, 1931
 

Idaho

118°F
Orofino, 1934
 

Montana

117°F
Glendive, 1893
 

Oregon

119°F
Prineville, 1898
 

Washington

118°F
 Wahluke, 1928
 

Wyoming

115°F
Basin, 1983

Dan Gentile is a staff writer at Thrillist. He lives in Austin, TX, where he eats heat waves for breakfast. Follow him to serious heartburn at @Dannosphere.

