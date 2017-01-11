The Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in Every State

Any time the mercury level jumps into Freddie-esque heights, it can seem like it's the hottest day ever. But it's not, because the hottest day ever happened in 1936... at least if you live in Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania.

To give ourselves a nice pat on the back for surviving another summer, we consulted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to find out the real hottest day on record in each state in the country (apologies to DC -- they didn't have that data, because IT'S NOT A STATE). Scroll down to find your state, and be thankful that it's not the summer of '36.