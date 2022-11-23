Before 'The Inspection,' Elegance Bratton Traveled the World as a Combat Filmmaker

Elegance Bratton has led a life of contradictions. At 16, his mother kicked him out for being gay. After 10 years of homelessness, he joined the United States Marine Corps, a backbreaking organization rife with homophobia. The new movie Bratton wrote and directed, The Inspection, fictionalizes his experience in boot camp, where he couldn't acknowledge his sexuality but walked away refusing to bury it. Bratton says the film started out as "Beau Travail meets Falcon," and that's as much a contradiction as the rest of his biography: The former is a revered French art-house drama and the latter a popular gay-porn studio.

While homeless, Bratton stole clothes, food, and books, which is how he read about the work of directors like Spike Lee, Pedro Almodóvar, and Martin Scorsese. A former latchkey kid accustomed to fending for himself, he related to the unsupervised preteen Jodie Foster plays in Taxi Driver. So it was kismet when a recruiter recommended three jobs available to him in the Marines: intelligence aide, journalist, or filmmaker. Bratton immediately chose the last option.

He then spent three years as a videographer and photographer at Camp H.M. Smith on the Hawaiian island Oahu—"paradise," Bratton calls it. This was the era of the military's "don't ask, don't tell" policy, so he still didn't dare admit he was gay, not even to someone who seemed sympathetic. Getting discharged would mean returning to a homeless shelter, and life was better with purpose and community.

"Serving in the Marine Corps was very traumatic for me. It still causes me a lot of psychological issues," Bratton says. "At the same time, though, I found my family within this family. I was living in Hawaii with good friends and barbecue on the beach. I could go to Turtle Bay and snorkel and play tennis every day of the week. My whole point with this film was that more than one thing can be true at once. You would never think there would be allies in a place where there's such ripe and thick homophobia. But I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn't for those people who saw the truth of who I was."

Bratton was trained to shoot with the same type of handheld camera David Lynch used on the movie Inland Empire, something he knew because of those books he'd stolen. Most of the footage he captured—retirement ceremonies, gear demonstrations, humanitarian missions—wasn't meant to be artful. Still, the experience planted seeds that bloomed as Bratton became a professional director.

"I'm watching men at the peak of their physical beauty working out and handling weapons, and I'm definitely aware of them being beautiful," he recalls. "I was able to encode the things that I filmed with what I noticed while also keeping it under the radar of those who would terrorize me if they knew what I noticed. Now that I'm writing scripts and dealing with subtext, I'm using the camera to suggest the subtext of the script. Especially in The Inspection, the camera is very much a queer gaze. I can look back on that military stuff and say, 'Oh, maybe this is where that started.'"