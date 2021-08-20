Disappear into the Desert for a Night at the “Invisible House”

This is the Invisible House, a 5,500 square-foot fantasy construction on 90 private acres in the wilds bordering Joshua Tree National Park. Part of the Foxden Hospitality portfolio—a new boutique firm which specializes in fancy digs in the California desert (they also rent a home featured in Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs)—the railroad property comes fully loaded with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a prefabricated guest house by Office of Mobile Design (OMD). On the inside, the reflective glass are full windows, immersing you in the landscape outside (clear shower stalls follow suit, should you want to feel like an exhibitionist for the desert wildlife). The massive sliding glass doors can also open up and merge the two environments.

There’s a 100-foot solar-heated indoor pool, a fire pit for stargazing, and controllable LED lighting that lights up neon against the black desert night. Oh, did we mention it comes with its own mountain? And it can be all yours— for a cool $2,697 per night on Airbnb.