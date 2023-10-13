How to Prepare for a Last-Minute Trip Like a Pro

Design by Mia Coleman Design by Mia Coleman

Giselle Langley and Stephen Jiroch know a thing or two about planning for a trip, with the passport stamps to prove it. They’re adventure travelers — they explore the world with an open mind, constantly checking off destinations on their bucket list. In January 2020, they launched their blog, The Lovers Passport, documenting their adventure travels. As their following grew, and more opportunities came their way, Langley and Jiroch took the leap and went full-time with their blog. “A light bulb went off in our heads: We could start making money from this and cover our travel,” Langley says. Fast forward to today and their primary form of travel is road-tripping, even if they’re traveling internationally. “We're always trying to rent either a van or a car,” Jiroch says. “It's the best and most fun way to see a lot in a short amount of time.” In fact, Jiroch proposed to Langley last year while on a road trip through Switzerland. As digital nomads, Langley and Jiroch are constantly in transit, going from one trip to another. When it comes to planning and packing for a trip, they divide and conquer the tasks to make the entire process as efficient as possible. “I'm a travel agent's daughter, so I’m a very type A planner,” Langley says. Whether you’re heading out on a cross-country road trip or you’re backpacking through the mountains, Langley and Jiroch have expert tips for pulling off a last minute trip.

Check the weather before packing Before packing up their bags, Langley and Jiroch check their itinerary and the weather to ensure that they have everything to embark on their adventure. Jiroch likes to ask himself a few questions before choosing what to pack: “Are we going hiking? Are we just chilling in the car? Do we need waterproof shoes?” If they plan to go hiking in Canada, for example, Jiroch packs their puffers. But if they’re taking a road trip up the California coast, he’ll grab their bathing suits. Regardless of where they’re going, Langley and Jiroch never forget to pack comfortable clothes for those long travel days. Take inventory of your gear As travel photographers, having all the necessary gear is paramount for Langley and Jiroch before hitting the road. Jiroch typically handles this task, collecting their cameras, laptops, phones, and other electronics, checking that everything is fully charged. “We have a portable power station with solar panels that we bring on every road trip, so I make sure that it’s all charged up,” he says. Beyond the electronics, Jiroch also assembles any equipment they need to sleep comfortably. If they’re traveling by car, he sets up the bed that’s in the back. If they plan on camping, he packs the tent, pillows, and sleeping bags.