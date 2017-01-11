The Midwest's Most Stunning Fall Vacation Destinations

Door County, Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its own cool little scenic peninsula, and its name is Door County; its name is derived from the treacherous waters that separate Washington Island at the tip of the peninsula from the mainland -- the straight is known as the "Door of Death." (Incidentally, there is a great Wisconsin-based distillery called Death's Door you should familiarize yourself with while you're there.) There are orchards and pumpkin patches and lighthouses and wineries and 300 miles of shoreline, as well as protected forests at Peninsula State Park, all for your leaf-peeping enjoyment.

Plus a ton of beer and cheese, because this is Wisconsin. Door County has the added advantage of being a 45-minute drive to Green Bay, which is NOT just for Packers fans, we promise. Plan on being there on a Wednesday night, when you can enjoy the excellent Farmers' Market on Broadway (alas, only through September) followed by a multi-course tasting-menu dinner at the private (but open to the public!) dining studio Three Three Five. Only open once a week on Wednesdays, Three Three Five is headed up by "The Traveling Chef" Christopher Mangless and will surely be written up in all of the trendy food rags once Green Bay takes its turn as the "New Brooklyn."