The Most Affordable US City in 2015 Is...

Let's face it, as much as you hope and pray that New York, LA, and SF will one day be affordable, it's just not going to happen. But, don't forget there are other fair cities in the US, many of which you can maybe actually even live in without going into debt. What a concept, right?!

Forbes has released its list of the most affordable cities in the US in 2015, so you don't have to keep throwing out piles of money. It took the country's 100 largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) and Metropolitan Divisions (MDs) -- all with populations of 600,000 or more -- and examined cost of housing, food, utilities, gas, transportation, medical expenses, and other daily expenses in each area.