The Most Beautiful Historic Neighborhoods in America

6. Santa Fe Historic District

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Founded in 1607, Santa Fe is America’s oldest capital city and also houses the oldest public building in the country, the circa-1610 Palace of the Governors (which was originally the seat of government for the Spanish colony of Neuvo Mexico). To stroll the Downtown Santa Fe Plaza is to immerse yourself in traditional adobe structures in what is easily one of the country’s most uniquely picturesque urban experiences. There’s time-warping old buildings and churches wherever you look (including the stunning Loretto Chapel and San Miguel Mission, reported to be America’s oldest church built between 1610 and 1626). But thankfully, history’s not the only thing going down in Santa Fe’s happening central gathering place. The neighborhood’s wonderful collection of bars and restaurants, from The Palace to Secreto Lounge to Tia Sophia’s, is as integral to the area’s charm as anything from a dusty old history book.