The Most Beautiful Places in Puerto Rico

Old San Juan

It should come as no surprise that almost 400 years of Spanish history left their mark on Puerto Rico, and nowhere is that more apparent than Old San Juan. The city's characteristic blue cobblestone streets are flanked by Spanish-style apartments, combining to create a resemblance that is so striking, you might think you somehow ended up on the other side of the Atlantic.

What to do there: Drink! It is the birthplace of the piña colada, after all. Go to La Factoria or El Farolito and see what they can do for you.