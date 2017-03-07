The Most Breathtaking Irish Movie And TV Backdrops

Let’s start with The Rock of Dunamese. Located in County Laois, these ruins are made up of two parts: a 9th century fort that was destroyed by the Vikings, and a 12th century Norman castle that was decimated by Oliver Cromwell in the mid-1600s. When they go sightseeing, Adams’ character is pretty astonished by the setting -- which is probably as breathtaking now as it was 1,200 years ago.

And of course a film as charming as Leap Year called for a wedding scene to match. Enter the verdant landscape of Glendalough in County Wicklow. Meaning “valley of two lakes,” the popular tourist destination of Glendalough is known for the 6th century monastic settlement founded by St. Kevin. Though not pictured in the movie (the wedding reception takes place in front of one of the lakes), several monuments from the old city can be accessed year-round. This includes the 98-foot-tall Round Tower, a place used for refuge during times of attack.