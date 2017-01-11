The Most Essential Free Travel Apps Right Now

Avoid ever having to buy a last-minute “I Heart Buffalo” sweatshirt in the airport gift shop again with this handy app, which generates a detailed packing list based on where you’re going, how long you’ll be there, and whether the trip is for business or pleasure. It also factors in the weather forecast and the activities you’re planning. What it won't do, however, is tell you how to stuff it all into a bin-hogging roller bag to avoid paying a checked-bag fee.



From your friends at Concur (who previously specialized exclusively in business travel and expenses), this app will pretty much plan an entire trip for you. All you need to do is send your flight, hotel, and car rental confirmations, as well as meeting places and attractions you're hoping to hit to plans@tripit.com. Then, like travel app magic, it builds your entire itinerary.

