The Most Expensive Airbnb in 25 Major American Cities

Seattle

Luxurious, Outstanding Views, Central

Queen Anne

Rate: $899/night

What you get: Entire home (accommodates eight); three bedrooms; 3.5 bathrooms

When it comes to staying at this contemporary retreat, complete with views of the Space Needle and one of the world's best skylines, all you have to do is ask. And get it in writing. About everything. Seriously. Pets, please ask. Parties or large events, please ask. Overnight guests, please ask. Smoking? Absolutely not. Not even outside on the spacious outdoor patio. Just don't do it, as it "will not be pleasant."

So what CAN you do? Well, you can take a 10-minute walk to the restaurants and shopping, you can look at Lake Union, you can use the house for a photo shoot (if you ask, of course). But don't freak out, because your hosts insist that it will be better than any Four Seasons Hotel experience -- even if the Four Seasons does let you smoke outside.