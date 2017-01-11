The Best Fall Destinations Throughout the U.S.

Copper Harbor, Michigan

The Michigan state forest system consists of four million acres, which is nearly eight times the size of Rhode Island (or basically just a whole lot of trees for those who aren’t into math conversions). Michigan’s prettiest trees, though? Those would be in Copper Harbor on the Keewenaw Peninsula, the northernmost part of the Upper Michigan peninsula. There are hiking trails that show off all that natural fall beauty, plus waterfalls that are just begging for you to ‘gram them. If you prefer four wheels instead of two (most likely sore) feet, take a drive up US-41 to pass through a natural tunnel of trees or cruise up the Brockway Mountain Drive. It’s the highest road between the Rockies and the Alleghenies, and from there you can take in panoramic views of Lake Superior and the forest.

Don’t Miss: Fall is the time to do something that scares you so much you have nightmares until Thanksgiving. In Copper Harbor, that would entail checking out one of the abandoned copper-mining villages that gave the town its namesake. Towns like Mandan and Delaware are essentially ghost towns with creepy cemeteries with gravestones from the 1800s.