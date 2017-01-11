The Most Hipster Neighborhood in Every EU Country

Sweden

Södermalm, Stockholm

Seemingly existing to cater to vintage clothing junkies, Södermalm brings its Swedish fashion A-game. So much so that even Vogue has even given the ‘hood its rightful props. (Although does that mean it’s officially played?) Waxed mustaches, vinyl records, trendy boutiques -- Söder does it all -- and musicians and artists are known to find a happy home here. The choice hybrid in this Stockholm hub? A surf shop AND clothing store AND espresso bar, where you can knock wetsuits, sundresses, and lattes all off your shopping list at once.



United Kingdom

Dalston, London

For the record, England’s most hipster ‘hood was Shoreditch. That is, until it got all expensive and forced the organic urban farming masses to this East London spot four miles from London’s city center. In addition to its vintage shops offering mismatched furniture and ‘70s-era clothes (Beyond Retro), Dalston also boasts its share of communal tables and craft cocktails (see: Tina, We Salute You) along with undiscovered musicians and pop-up events in places like Roof Park, which is exactly what it sounds like -- an outdoor venue on top of an old factory.