The Most Scenic Drive in All 50 States

More often than not, interstates are full of barely alert drivers, endless miles of monotony, and truck stops with varying degrees of sanitation. They get you where you're going, sure, but if you never stray from the highway, you're missing out on all the great slices of Americana that you've probably only seen on NatGeo.

Fortunately, the Federal Highway Administration keeps a pretty solid database of the best scenic byways, and with a little extra digging where the government list falls short, we came up with the definitive guide to the most scenic road in each and every one of our 50 states. Happy driving.