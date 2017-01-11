The Most Stunning Road Trips in South America

Drive to the glaciers in Patagonia

Drive time: 3 hours (round trip); 134 miles

Why it made our list: Argentina’s famed National Route 40 stretches the entire length of the country. This road trip takes you from massive glaciers to some of the highest peaks in South America. It’s one stunning view after the next.

Start in El Calafate, Argentina: There are a number of connecting flights and rental car companies that allow for quick access to the Patagonia region. El Calafate is the launching point for many and the town is a central hub for tour guide companies.

Pit stop: Lose yourself on Patagonia National Route 40 for a few hours. This is a highway of scenic wonder, where rivers, lakes, and mountains frame your point-of-view. Just remember to fuel-up before you go; there are hardly any pit stops here, except for a parador or hotel scattered every couple hundred miles.

Detour: Perito Moreno Glacier, located in Los Glaciares National Park, is an hour's drive west of El Calafate and well worth the detour. The glacier is one of 48 fed by the Southern Patagonian Ice Field. From the observations decks, you can sit and watch chunks of the ice fall into Lake Argentina. And if you plan ahead with a tour guide company, you can even trek on top of the glacier.

End in El Chaltén, Argentina: Mount Fitz Roy is a backpacker’s paradise. There are numerous hikes and campsites to explore, including some in close proximity to glaciers. You’ll want to time your visit in the summer (December to March), when temperatures are seasonal and the sun sets after 9 p.m.

Dangers: Be prepared -- Patagonia’s National Route 40 offers little in the way of relief. Make sure your car has a full tank of gas and a spare tire in case of roadside emergency. For secondary roads along Route 40, you might also need four-wheel drive to navigate.