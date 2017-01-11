The Most Underrated Music Cities in America

Everyone knows Austin, NYC, and Nashville are among America's best live-music cities (or, at least you do now). But you don't have to live in one of those towns -- or Athens, Chicago, or LA for that matter -- to see a killer live show every night. Nope. Emerging music scenes with deep pools of homegrown talent are popping up under the radar in smaller cities all over the nation, including in some pretty unexpected places. Here are nine worth checking out.



Richmond, VA

Known as "the punk rock capital of the East Coast," Richmond is a fertile breeding ground for one of the most active punk scenes in the nation and is famous as the birthplace of heavy acts like GWAR and Lamb of God. But it's also a hotbed of emerging talent in the jazz and R&B space as well, with non-heavy acts like Aimee Mann, Jason Mraz, and D'Angelo hailing from the area.