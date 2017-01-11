The Most Underrated Tourist Attraction in Every South American Country

La Boca’s Caminito? Christ the Redeemer? Machu Picchu? South America has no shortage of marquee tourist attractions. So many so, it’s easy to forget that hidden behind all those picture-perfect postcards (and long lines of iPad-wielding visitors) are a ton of lesser known -- but equally spectacular -- spots flying (mostly) under the tourist radar.

From beautiful beaches and “bottomless” volcanos to salt flats and artist villas, here is the one most underrated attraction in each South American country.

Argentina

Mount Fitz Roy

El Chaltén

Before you read another word, take a careful look at the picture above. Recognize the silhouette of those perfect peaks? No? Perhaps you’re wearing them right now, you know, maybe on your stylish black fleece. Hint, hint. Okay, fine, you win -- it’s Patagonia, as in the clothing brand. Yes, the mountains are the inspiration behind the logo.