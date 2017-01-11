The Most Upscale Budget Hotels in North America

Say the words “budget hotel” and you probably imagine a run-down, flea-infested shack that reeks of cigarette smoke and is full of adulterers, escaped cons, and homicidal maniacs. And, in some cases, that rep may not be totally undeserved. But for the most part, the bar for budget hotels across the country has gone up over the years; as in, some previously icky motel chains are now almost upscale. (And they don’t charge for Wi-Fi or breakfast!)

We wanted to know, however, which specific location of each budget-chain hotel is its nicest, fanciest, and almost-better-than-a-more-expensive-hotel property. Essentially, the "best of" the budget hotels. So we asked reps from a bunch of brands what they consider to be their sexiest space in all the land, and these are their picks.