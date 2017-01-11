12 Neighborhoods Across America That Are About to Blow Up

It's about time we retired the phrase "The Brooklyn” of anywhere, right? First, because most people in the country can’t relate to New York-centric references. And second, because when it comes to gentrification and being “the next cool place,” Brooklyn is pretty much over.

But what are the next cool, mildly affordable neighborhoods just waiting to be overtaken by young creatives? Sure, there are plenty of sexy ‘hoods, bro-ish ‘hoods, and even hipster ‘hoods, but let's be honest, they’re all pretty much played at this point. And more importantly, they're all too expensive for anyone without a trust fund or investment-banking job.