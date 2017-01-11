The Oldest City in the World's Largest Countries

Anyone who’s watched Jeopardy! or remembers fifth-grade history knows St. Augustine is the oldest city in the United States. Dating allllll the way back to 1565. That seems like a long time ago, right? Until you consider there are cities on the other side of the globe that date back THOUSANDS of years and that America, as great as we are, is kind of a recent development in the history of human civilization.

But what metropolises date back the furthest? We decided to do a little digging to see if we could identify the oldest continuously populated city or town in the world's 10 biggest countries (we had to start somewhere, right?). And let's just say, it wasn't easy. Some of these places have gone by a lot of different names. Some of the countries we’re talking about don’t exactly keep IRS-like records. And well, we're not actually historians. That said, these the oldest cities we could confirm.