This Squishable Egg Is the Only Map You Need

Full disclosure: there's really no substitute for Google Maps when it comes to making your way around an unfamiliar city, or even your own hometown. However, if you're looking for a low-tech alternative that doesn't require a data plan, won't be stolen, and looks like a cross between a hard boiled egg and a stress ball, a Hungarian designer named Denes Sator might've just created the answer to your prayers.
Also, you're kinda weird.
The Egg Map, as its name suggests, is essentially a rubber, air-filled egg with a city map printed on its surface. The genius part of it comes, however, when you want to zoom in on an area to get more detail: simply give the egg a squeeze, and the spot you're targeting blows up to reveal street names, points of interest, and local transportation options.
All this functionality, but in the form of an egg -- one that won't break in your backpack and ruin everything you own. It's a win-win!
Now, here's the point where the naysayers would tell you to temper your expectations, because this is a design concept that may or may not actually work in the real world. And y'know what? They're absolutely right: we'd be amazed if the Egg Map ever turns into a real product, ingenious though its design is.
But really, let's all appreciate this for what it is: an elegant solution to a problem we've all run into while traveling. If by some miracle the science behind its construction pans out, and it actually turns into a legit product you can buy, so much the better. You'll be able to say "Hey dude, pass me the egg" while walking down the street, and it'll be a totally reasonable request.
And who doesn't want that?
(h/t Citylab)
