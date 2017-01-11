Everything You Need to Know About Partying at Ski Week

How does it work? Simple, instead of spending a week researching house rentals in Breckenridge only to have your ungrateful buddies complain about how "this one doesn't have a hot tub" and "Wait a minute, there's no pool table. Eff that!" you instead book pre-blocked rooms or apartments for your crew that sleep between four and 16 people.

The only catch: much like their yacht trips, your "crew" must include an equal number of dudes and ladies, so the slopes don’t turn into a big, snowy sausage fest. As organizers like to say, “we’re all about equality.”

Days are spent on the mountain with maybe a little heli-skiing or pond skimming thrown in for good measure, nights are spent, well, partying of course. But we'll get to that below. The price includes your lodging, lift tickets, and passes to all their events like après-ski parties and mountaintop dinners. Food and ski/snowboard gear are not included.