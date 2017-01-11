The Best Military Towns in the United States, Ranked

Contrary to popular belief, not all military towns are made up of tattoo parlors, payday lenders, and seedy used car dealerships. No, many are bustling locales with good food, a vibrant nightlife, and insane views of America's most stunning landscapes. Servicemen and women (and their families) dream of getting stationed there.



And since the military ranks its people, we wanted to do the same for these towns. Which is why we asked current and former military personnel from all branches of the service exactly where in the US they enjoyed being stationed, and why. From there, our criteria was simple: we considered stuff to do, on-base amenities, sense of community, and the town’s reputation within the military community. We included both big cities and smaller towns, but generally avoided the smallest of the small -- since, well, nobody was really raving about time spent in Enid, OK. (Although, apparently, the railroad museum is fantastic!) We'll pit Enid against Minot, ND, in another story.



So, in the spirit of patriotism, national security, and ranking stuff, let’s salute the top 10 US base towns in America.