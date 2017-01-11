Confirmed: Bazillionaires Spend More on Luxury Homes in LA and NYC

The report also suggests "trophy" (let the cringing commence) is the new buzz-word among the real estate elite -- in 2014, a record number of billionaires found their "trophies" when more properties than ever before were both sold and listed at $100 million (!!) or more. Perhaps that explains why normal people can't afford to live in any of these places anymore. We'll be over in the corner, hugging our 4th-grade softball trophies. Totally the same thing.

Now is probably the right time to get behind a get-rich-quick scheme, right? Those are notorious for panning out well, anyway! Or, if dropping a few mill on "luxury" is just a casual activity for you (same!), here are the top five places to flaunt your wealth: