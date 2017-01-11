Travel

Confirmed: Bazillionaires Spend More on Luxury Homes in LA and NYC

By Published On 06/09/2015 By Published On 06/09/2015
iStock/rappensuncle

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Rent is like, ugh, so high. This we know. But it's important to put things in perspective -- we could be spending a lot more. You know, if we were all billionaires and had lots to spend! 

Whatever side of the money-losing spectrum you're on, Christie’s International Real Estate recently released its annual "Luxury Defined" report, which analyzes trends in the global luxury residential market. What qualifies as a "luxury home" differs around the world in both price and property traits. For its study, Christie’s divided markets into categories identified by population size, number of high-net-worth residents, buyer types, home purchase type, housing mix, and general economic indicators.

All that is to say: it's still unclear what "luxury" means, aside from "what rich people spend oodles of money on."

From Christie’s findings, Forbes -- also noticeably unable to define "luxury" -- collected the top five cities for million-dollar homes, based on average starting points for luxury homes. Globally, the average starting price for a luxury home is $2 million. But Beverly Hills has the highest point of entry in the world at $8 million, followed by New York, with a $5 million-plus starting point, and San Francisco with $3 million. If you happen to be ultra-rich, it appears big US cities are the places to prove it by gobbling up expensive real estate.

The report also suggests "trophy" (let the cringing commence) is the new buzz-word among the real estate elite -- in 2014, a record number of billionaires found their "trophies" when more properties than ever before were both sold and listed at $100 million (!!) or more. Perhaps that explains why normal people can't afford to live in any of these places anymore. We'll be over in the corner, hugging our 4th-grade softball trophies. Totally the same thing.

Now is probably the right time to get behind a get-rich-quick scheme, right? Those are notorious for panning out well, anyway! Or, if dropping a few mill on "luxury" is just a casual activity for you (same!), here are the top five places to flaunt your wealth:

5. Honolulu
4. Miami
3. San Francisco
2. New York
1. Los Angeles

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist, and she is "Luxury Defined." Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
When High Rollers Get Screwed Over by Vegas Casinos, They Call This Guy
Features

related

READ MORE
The Essential New Orleans Bars Every Visitor Should Check Out
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
This Travel Site Sends You to a Mystery Destination Anywhere in the World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like