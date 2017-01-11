Which US Colleges Have the Highest-Paid Graduates?

Forget what The Princeton Review says: just because you went to an Ivy doesn't mean you're going to be drinking Cristal on a yacht with Diddy. Oh, that's not what The Princeton Review says?

Well, the Brookings Institution has released a study that ranks two- and four-year colleges based on the salaries earned by graduates. Harvard is noticeably missing, along with the rest of the Ivy League. Sorry guys, we're sure things will turn out mostly okay, though.

For the rankings, the study considered mid-career earnings, occupational earnings, and student loan repayment. Mid-career earnings are based on what graduates are expected to earn (based on things like standardized test scores, financial aid or Pell grant award amounts, race, gender, age, and type of college) compared to actual earnings, using data collected from PayScale.com -- the difference between the two is the value added by the college they attended.